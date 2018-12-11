Gaining historical insight of the Alta Heights neighborhood via the article printed in the Dec. 4 issue of the Napa Valley Register connected me with the community in a meaningful way. Believing the greater Napa Valley community hosts a plethora of grounding memories held dear by original residents and descendants thereof, I hope the Register continues with features of this nature.
I am compelled to share an important correction to the article referenced above, one birthed long ago from prejudice. The article refers to the meeting place of those following and placing Jesus Christ as the cornerstone of their faith, naming it the "Mormon" Church. The name of the church commanding a prominent position in the bosom of Alta Heights was dedicated in 1956 by President David O. McKay and is The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Similar to followers of Jesus Christ in ancient times being identified as Christians by those seeking persecution, the name Mormon was believed likely (and to this day may be found) applied to members of this faith as a derogatory term in the 1830s and used as a means of identification by individuals united in persecuting followers of this particular faith.
Like many names birthed in prejudice even now, monikers have a way of morphing over time, eventually giving way to an acceptance residing reluctantly within the framed and/or perceived context. Retain the moniker, change the context, and potentially, change the opinion. Abandon the moniker in favor of that which reveals the essence of one's highest self, and voila, witness change.
Know this. During this time of holiday, I admonish all to embrace faith and righteous belief in all humanity. Understand prejudice is detrimental to the wonder, the amazement, the gift, and the joy of you, one and all. This holiday season, see the eyes you meet, feel the smiles you greet, hear the song in every voice, and embrace Creation’s gift of life always, everywhere, in every way. Rejoice.
Today, on Earth our global community, frequently referred to as the global economy, we chronicle approximately 4,300 religions and 6,800 languages. Now is the time for allowing this wondrous and blessed landscape to birth recognition, admiration, and respect honoring the gift of life, the pricelessness of you, singularly and collectively.
No matter the form, guise, or context, abandon prejudice. Freedom of choice and the power of will forever be. Allow and convey an uplifting context of your own making. Revel in empowering change. Enjoy the journey. Journey in joy.
Allow the abandonment of prejudice? A thought allows a choice, a choice allows a decision, a decision allows an action, an action allows an outcome, an outcome allows behavior, behavior allows a reality, and reality will evoke feeling, desired or undesired. Allow thoughts of charity and love to take precedence over all others and prejudice will disappear like a morning fog before a rising sun.
The world we share and the community we’re blessed to be members of is populated with life no less precious to the Creator than Jesus Christ, whose birth we acknowledge on Christmas Day. Important as this day is to Christianity in particular, it's a catalyst for so much more, the traits most desired of humanity.
We hope, dream, believe, cherish, imagine, and create with varying degrees of faith in the choices made and those in the making. Who among us is without charity? Who among us is without joy in receiving love, a welcoming peace?
Each and every one is born of a single breath and too, will pass upon a single breath. Imagine all breaths gifted in between communicating charity and love sincerely. Be the light. Happy Holidays.
Franklin Stevens
Napa