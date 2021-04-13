Despite the young female runner who shouted, “I hate that sign,” as she passed my home,
Despite the two pro-life signs that “disappeared” from my yard during the past three weeks,
Despite the City Council’s meeting and “vote” to establish a buffer zone at Planned parenthood,
Abortion remains a horrible social evil.
Abortion still kills children.
The First Amendment has not been cancelled.
