Abortion still kills children

Despite the young female runner who shouted, “I hate that sign,” as she passed my home,

Despite the two pro-life signs that “disappeared” from my yard during the past three weeks,

Despite the City Council’s meeting and “vote” to establish a buffer zone at Planned parenthood,

Abortion remains a horrible social evil.

Abortion still kills children.

The First Amendment has not been cancelled.

Howard Haupt

Napa

