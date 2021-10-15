Abortions and vaccines are not equivalent

In response to Shellie Rice’s recent letter ("You believe in freedom or not," Oct. 14), I’d like to point out that it’s not as “simple” as she states. A women’s right to make her own decisions and vaccine/mask mandates are both measures to protect society.

To say that supporting both these issues is “hypocritical,” simply because she wishes the “freedom” to potentially infect others and prolong the adverse consequences of this pandemic, shows either a lack of understanding the issues or a sociopathic disregard for others.

In the letter, she was responding to, "A slow slide into fascism" by Richard Bruns (Sept. 12), was spot on, including his statement that those who oppose vaccine/mask mandates are predominately the same group opposed to a woman’s right to choose.

As long as this anti-science brigade has their way, the rest of us will need to wear masks and get boosters well into the future.

Brian Revheim

Napa