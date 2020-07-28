About police in the beautiful Napa Valley

Living in Napa for more than 20 years, I have formed many opinions about the things I have experienced and watched the Napa police do.
One of them is inevitably having to witness the many times they go after the brown people living in this town. As a Mexico-Americana living in Napa, I can't be blind about this. Every time I see brown people on the side of the road with two or three patrol cars by them, it feels as if I’m being pulled over too.
Whether people want to admit it or not, Napa is a divided town between white and brown people, very rich and very poor, the mostly white schools and the mostly brown schools.
I also understand the disadvantages that the brown kids have in Napa schools. Last summer, 2019, I participated in a summer program that is designed to serve the students of Napa who are considered to be low-income and at-risk youth (Terms that are most likely associated with brown and black students).
It was while teaching in this program that I had the opportunity to visit Napa’s police and fire stations, during a field trip for the program.
But while the tourists were enjoying the vineyard views and lush gardens holding their glass of fine wine in gorgeous tasting rooms, I had an eye sore.
As the police officer and the firefighter gave our group a tour of their workspaces, respectively, I could not believe my eyes when I saw such poor conditions in which these city workers have to work in every day.
Believe me, they were far from beautiful.
These city workers had to live in rooms that smelled like mold, with cracked floors that seemed centuries old. There were cracks on the walls, stained carpets, and dusty old-looking furniture.
The firefighters' living room had old tables and chairs with torn seats, the sofas were ripped and their kitchen countertops seemed worn and outdated. The gym was a tiny space with just a few pieces of equipment.
I could not believe that the workers who had put their lives on the line for this town, just a couple of summers away during the fires, had to live under such conditions when, at the same time, Napa promotes with pride their fantastic vineyards where the rich come to get away and relax in their expensive resorts.
I thought to myself, 'Where are all the millions that fund the police and the firefighters?'
It was then that in a way it felt like these workers were just like one of us. For a moment, I could almost see them doing the same thing most brown people are here to do. Your job as directed by the big boss. Your job: to serve and protect, for the most part, the white people who live here. To protect the rich, which for the police may also mean letting them get away with things that brown people never will.
Now, I'm sure that the Napa police and firefighters make more income than the hundreds of brown people who work hard in the beautiful Napa Valley; I have known this for a very long time, but to see rich Napa having their police and firefighters living under such depleted and depressing conditions just shows that, like most brown people working here, police and firefighters are submissive, they are trained and conditioned to take and follow orders without question no matter the working conditions.
So I wonder, if police and firefighters live like this, I can only imagine the kind of training and support they are really getting from this town. This does not in any way reflect the grandiosity that the Napa Valley promotes to those who cannot see this, and there’s nothing beautiful about that.
Yarely Topete
Napa
