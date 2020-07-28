About police in the beautiful Napa Valley

Believe me, they were far from beautiful.

These city workers had to live in rooms that smelled like mold, with cracked floors that seemed centuries old. There were cracks on the walls, stained carpets, and dusty old-looking furniture.

The firefighters' living room had old tables and chairs with torn seats, the sofas were ripped and their kitchen countertops seemed worn and outdated. The gym was a tiny space with just a few pieces of equipment.

I could not believe that the workers who had put their lives on the line for this town, just a couple of summers away during the fires, had to live under such conditions when, at the same time, Napa promotes with pride their fantastic vineyards where the rich come to get away and relax in their expensive resorts.

I thought to myself, 'Where are all the millions that fund the police and the firefighters?'

It was then that in a way it felt like these workers were just like one of us. For a moment, I could almost see them doing the same thing most brown people are here to do. Your job as directed by the big boss. Your job: to serve and protect, for the most part, the white people who live here. To protect the rich, which for the police may also mean letting them get away with things that brown people never will.