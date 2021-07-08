Absurd that California keeps bearing the cost

In California over the last 25 years we have invested billions of dollars in attempting to lead the nation with California's "Solution for Global Warming act (AB32) of 2006.”

However, no actual measurements of even very small achievements or benefits from theses investments have been, or can be documented. Meanwhile our politicians continue to mandate new climate control measures with ever increasing costs being paid by residents and businesses of California.

Here are some relevant population facts to consider. At mid-2021, the world population is 7.9 billion. USA population is 331 million -- 4.2% of the world. California population is 40.7 million -- 0.5% of the world.

By what stretch of the imagination can anyone believe that California after 25 years of their "Solution for global warming act (AB32)" and 0.5% of the world population, or the USA led by Joe Biden and Alexandria Ocasio - Cortez with her "Green New Deal," can actually control or even have any measurable effect on global warming?

I do not believe any factual basis exists of an existential climate change threat. I do believe it is absurd that California residents continue with the associated and ever increasing costs of what can only be futile climate control efforts.