There is a traffic situation at the intersection of Oak Avenue and Mitchell Drive in St. Helena that needs attention.
When a vehicle traveling southwest on Mitchell and one traveling southeast on Oak approach that intersection, the one coming down Oak will invariably pull 'way too far onto Mitchell or in some cases completely fail to stop at the stop sign. My guess is that the Oak driver assumes the approaching vehicle on Mitchell intends to make a right turn onto Oak.
However, if the Mitchell vehicle intends to continue southwest, there is a very high possibility that it will T-bone the one turning left from Oak. This happens constantly and I have come close to a collision many times.
There needs to be a more emphatic traffic sign on Oak that will stress the need to give Mitchell drivers the priority. Perhaps even a flashing light.
James Bell
St. Helena