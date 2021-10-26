I feel sorry for the lady who broke her foot while walking in Westwood Hills Park ("Napa woman breaks foot at Westwood Hills Park and files claim against city," Oct. 18). But I’d like to say that when one walks in a park, one has to assume it is not an asphalted trail. So accidents happen. A stone rolls below your foot but it is not a reason to sue the city.

With that type of attitude, the city will close the park and the lady will have to walk elsewhere. When we get up from our bed, we can fall or twist our ankle. I was not born in that type of society and such an attitude of pushing the blame to someone else does bother me.

May the lady heal as fast as possible.

Bernard Portet

Napa