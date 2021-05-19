Accolades and apologies to Napa Valley Unified School District

To the NVUSD Board of Trustees, Dr. Rosanna Mucetti, and Dr. Barbara Nemko: I would like to apologize if what I said was misinterpreted in a negative connotation during my public comment at the April 22, 2021 NVUSD Board meeting regarding “not wanting to see my kids at Camille Creek or Valley Oak.”

When I am referring to “my kids,” this is in reference to the over 500 children of Napa Valley, St. Helena and beyond that, I see yearly as a developmental optometrist. My patients are my family. I will always advocate for our children’s educational, emotional, social, and physical well-being so we can help our children before they need to be enrolled in Valley Oak High School or Camille Creek Community School.

I have only high accolades for Principal Caroline Wilson and Camille Creek Community School. Caroline and I have worked together when she was the Assistant Principal at Chamberlain High. I distributed Malcolm Gladwell’s "The Tipping Point: How Little Things Can Make a Big Difference" to the Leadership Class for World Book Day and helped start a Little Free Library in 2015 on campus. I am very sad to hear that the Legacy Youth Project had been dismantled by the NVUSD Board and Superintendent Mucetti in June 2020.

As stated in a letter dated the NVUSD Board on April 6, 2021: