Acknowledge people who make our lifestyle possible

Before I forget the people who are among the valiant and unsung of all the silent heroes in our lives - our teachers, who are now teaching from home, trying to give lessons to kids by computers, and who even at the best of times are challenged with the task of helping to raise our young people with good values, good skills, and good examples.

There are so many others who cannot work right now, but who will soon be back to prepare and serve us meals in restaurants, or help us find just the right outfit for the quinceanera, or the newborn baby, or a favorite grandpa. The park rangers will be able to greet us soon in the state parks, and the electricians, and plumbers, and contractors will all be back at work.

We already know what life is like without them.

I want to remind you all of one other thing. Again, a little anecdote. Years ago in the school district where I taught, a contract was reached after over a year of negotiating. Teachers had retroactive paychecks coming.

The district office clerical staff worked many, many extra hours to get the job done so that before we left for the summer break, our checks would be sent to us. I took a "Thank you" card around to all the teachers in my school, to thank the staff for making such a special effort.