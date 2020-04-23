Acknowledge people who make our lifestyle possible

Some time back, maybe as long as a decade ago, I sent a letter to the Register with a true story about a man who is sitting with his wife and two kids eating lunch at a restaurant, when another man comes up to their table.
“Hey,” he says, “I know you. You were a pilot. Your plane got hit and you had to parachute down. You landed just over enemy lines, and got picked up by our guys after three days.”
The man is really shocked. “This is very weird. That was years ago. Almost nobody knows about that. How would you know that?” he asks.
“Oh. Well,” says the man, “I packed your parachute.”
Interesting story. Some guy packs parachutes, and takes a lot of care with each one, and saves someone’s life who wasn’t even aware of him.
And that’s how a lot of life is. There are numerous people every day, not glamorous movies stars or basketball players, but ordinary everyday people without whom the comfortable lives we live would be impossible.
And they are often invisible to us.
So especially at this particularly challenging time, I think it’s a good idea to begin to really take notice of these people, because they are the ones who are on the front lines every day, serving us in a variety of ways, and rarely getting thanked very much.
They come into work at supermarkets at ungodly early hours, or stay really late, to unload trucks, stack shelves, arrange attractive piles of veggies and fruits, and make sure everything is ready for when we walk in the door. Dealing with people who are sometimes not particularly even-tempered, they still have their ready smiles, and they treat everyone with good humor and kindness.
There are truck drivers who drive many miles, often at night, so that in the morning the stores can be stocked with the food we eat, the medicines we buy, the small conveniences and little treasures we don’t need but like having.
Garbage collectors, who make sure that all the stuff we don’t need/want/use is carted away -- no muss, no fuss.
They, and many more like them, are the backstage workers in the play of our daily lives; they are our first responders for making sure our lives can stay as normal as possible.
So give a thought to them, as you walk through the doors of the supermarket, or see a truck driver trying to get into the lane you’re in. Be kind. Be thoughtful, and give thanks to them, whether with a hand wave, a smile, or a silent prayer of thanks that you are the recipient of such largess.
Doctors, nurses, front desk people in medical offices - talk about being on the front lines. They are all here for us, to make our lives easier.
Before I forget the people who are among the valiant and unsung of all the silent heroes in our lives - our teachers, who are now teaching from home, trying to give lessons to kids by computers, and who even at the best of times are challenged with the task of helping to raise our young people with good values, good skills, and good examples.
There are so many others who cannot work right now, but who will soon be back to prepare and serve us meals in restaurants, or help us find just the right outfit for the quinceanera, or the newborn baby, or a favorite grandpa. The park rangers will be able to greet us soon in the state parks, and the electricians, and plumbers, and contractors will all be back at work.
We already know what life is like without them.
I want to remind you all of one other thing. Again, a little anecdote. Years ago in the school district where I taught, a contract was reached after over a year of negotiating. Teachers had retroactive paychecks coming.
The district office clerical staff worked many, many extra hours to get the job done so that before we left for the summer break, our checks would be sent to us. I took a "Thank you" card around to all the teachers in my school, to thank the staff for making such a special effort.
One teacher said, "Why should I sign this? they were just doing their jobs." Well, of course people get paid. But a thank you goes a long, long way to make sure a person knows they are valued. That's what counts. It may not pay a bill, but it does give a boost. And it costs the giver nothing.
Please permit me, on behalf of the people of Napa, to personally thank all the people who pack our parachutes, and wish you a healthy and safe time during this very difficult period. We really appreciate your extra effort.
Davina Rubin
Napa
