Act now to annex Napa's unincorporated "islands"

On Nov. 9, the Register ran an important story by Howard Yune, on Napa’s islands, those areas wholly or substantially within city limits, that nonetheless continue to be governed by the county and not by the city ("These 'islands' of land appear to be within the city of Napa, but they are not").
I thank the paper for recognizing the importance of these pockets and of the residents’ disenfranchisement from civic participation in the city that results from this situation.
Yune has provided much of the basic information on the islands so I won’t dwell on any of that. However, I strongly take issue with the comments made by outgoing Mayor Techel. She cavalierly suggests that four years from now would be a good time for the council to address the issue. The problem is that any delay will seriously affect the ability of residents to have meaningful participation in city political processes. Here’s why:
— The city council has, at last, complied with state law, on the books since 2001, to hold district-based elections for city council.
— Districts must be drawn in such a way as to maximize the voting weight of minority communities.
— Districts are drawn based on the population figures reported in each decennial census.
— Districts must be redrawn every 10 years as new population data become available.
— Napa must redraw its districts when the 2020 census data are known. The next opportunity for redistricting does not present itself until after the 2030 census.
— To be ready for the 2022 city elections, redistricting must be completed by the end of 2021 or early 2022 at the latest.
— In order for the islands to be considered in the redistricting process, annexation must be complete by mid-2021.
— Even with the expedited, city-initiated, processes proposed by LAFCO (the agency responsible for approving annexations) annexation would take six months to be completed.
— In order for the islands to be enfranchised for the 2022 election, the decision to annex must be taken by the end of this year.
By the end of the year? “Far too rushed” many will cry. “We need to know how much it will cost us and the residents need to know how much it will cost them,” others will contend.
Codswollop.
For an excellent delineation of the costs of annexation, refer to the LAFCO website. LAFCO exposes the many myths of island annexation. Property taxes remain unchanged, city taxes are not higher than county taxes (in fact when taxes and services are considered, island residents will realize a net saving of about $90 per year), annexation triggers no requirement to install sidewalks (and there are many existing areas of Napa that do not have sidewalks), and there are no changes to school district boundaries as a result of annexation. What annexation does bring is lower service fees and, most importantly voting rights, to the islands’ residents
LAFCO also notes that, in addition to bringing efficiencies in delivering services, it is simply “the right thing to do.” During recent campaign forums, incoming mayor Scott Sedgely and newly elected council member Bernie Narvaez both committed to the cause of annexation. Mayor Techel, there is no reason to delay annexation four more years and every reason proceed apace.
All that is required to start the process is the express desire of Napa City Council to proceed. I urge the incoming council to “do the right thing” and move forward with annexation now.
David Campbell
Napa
