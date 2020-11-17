Act now to annex Napa's unincorporated "islands"

— Districts are drawn based on the population figures reported in each decennial census.

— Districts must be redrawn every 10 years as new population data become available.

— Napa must redraw its districts when the 2020 census data are known. The next opportunity for redistricting does not present itself until after the 2030 census.

— To be ready for the 2022 city elections, redistricting must be completed by the end of 2021 or early 2022 at the latest.

— In order for the islands to be considered in the redistricting process, annexation must be complete by mid-2021.

— Even with the expedited, city-initiated, processes proposed by LAFCO (the agency responsible for approving annexations) annexation would take six months to be completed.

— In order for the islands to be enfranchised for the 2022 election, the decision to annex must be taken by the end of this year.

By the end of the year? “Far too rushed” many will cry. “We need to know how much it will cost us and the residents need to know how much it will cost them,” others will contend.

Codswollop.