Napa and the area I'm from, Santa Cruz, seem to have some similarities:
-- there is a building boom going on of "stack & pack" type housing/mixed use;
-- there is a bike/pedestrian trail under development;
and, most significantly...
-- there is a perfectly good, vastly underused, railroad track going right through your population centers.
Now, in Santa Cruz we don't do any infrastructure improvements until we've argued about it for 20 to 30 years first -- and I'm only half-kidding. We will have commuter rail eventually but it's still a long way off (but we're sure having massive building now).
Are you folks in Napa avoiding our mistake? I hope that there is movement afoot right now to restore and use your railroad tracks to take commuters to/from Vallejo and its ferry services as well as augmenting the existing service Upvalley by the Wine Train with regular old commuter service.
The roads are only going to become more and more crowded; why not use that existing and underutilized right-of-way right now? Get things underway before your gridlock rivals ours.
D.A. Steinbruner
Aptos, Ca.