Act now to protect our groundwater

I have been following the drought information from a number of sources and because of it I believe some measures should be taken within our county to get us through this crisis.

Many many homeowners in this valley depend on wells for their water. Without this water, in my own experience, life can be very scary. The county should take immediate steps to curtail the drilling of new wells for new construction, both commercially and residential.

In my area alone in the county already this year, two homeowners have had to dig new wells for a lack of water. There are many things we can live without but water is not one of them. New construction should either be on city water or not allowed during this period. People who run dry because of the falling water table should be allowed to dig new wells. For us county folks that is a very expensive process.

I cringe whenever I see a winery asking for a permit to build or add production at their facilities. And the reason is that it takes between five and seven gallons (information from the U.C. Davis) of clean water to make one gallon of wine. It isn’t difficult to see what adding 10,000 gallons of wine or more to an annual production is doing to the water table.

Other measures can be taken also to preserve our water table. One is the metering of wells.