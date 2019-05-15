I am a senior at Vintage High School in Napa, California. I have studied how the Earth is changing due to the things humans are doing to it. This phenomenon has become known as global warming. The world is changing right before our eyes. However, there are possible ways out of this.
In order to expedite the process of getting humanity to take care of the Earth, we need a call to action. We can do this with a legislative plan. We can get word going around in Congress, pushing for the drafting of new legislation. Our California factories could be the first to significantly reduce their emissions. Alternatively, we could also try to pass legislation that forces all of the states to do the same. We could be the ones to set the precedent for humanity.
There have actually been instances where humanity put effort into working against global warming. An example is the Paris Climate Accord that was announced on Dec. 12, 2015. It was a pact sponsored by the United Nations. Its goal was to bring together several countries to combat global warming. This is to be achieved by keeping a global temperature rise this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. This showcases our ability to join forces for a singular cause. We can use this as a starting point to propel ourselves in the right direction.
Antonio Fernandez III
Napa