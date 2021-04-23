Actually, Georgia election law is bad after all

I read with interest Christopher Hill’s letter “Georgia election law is not bad,” (April 12) as the new law has been in the news a lot recently.

As many have reported, the new law shrinks the window for voters to request mail in ballots, shortens the absentee voting period, adds new voter id requirements for absentee ballots, limits the availability of ballot drop boxes (94 drop boxes reduced to 23 in the four most populous counties) and makes it a crime to approach voters in line to hand them food and water - most of these provisions affect people of color, the poor, and the elderly disproportionately.

None of these issues addressed in the new bill were found to lead to voter fraud - in fact, every single lawsuit brought alleging fraud in the Georgia election were found to be without merit. Even the Secretary of State, a Republican, agreed that the election was free of voter fraud. So why the need to change the law and make it harder for many to vote?