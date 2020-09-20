Admiration and appreciation for Napa deputy's performance

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa County Deputy Sheriff Riley Jarecki responded to a rifle shot that struck my fire replacement building on Atlas Peak Road two years ago. I was impressed with her professionalism, quick response and investigative work.

And so, I was thrilled to learn of the recent news recognizing and honoring her as the recipient of the International Association of Women Police's (IAWP) 2020 Bravery Award. The honor is directly related to Jarecki's brave response during an officer-involved shooting on Feb. 17, 2019. The IAWP recognizes outstanding work of officers in law enforcement.

I wanted to convey my admiration and appreciation for Riley’s courage, quick reactions and placing her life in peril so as to protect, serve and secure our community's safety.

She is an absolute inspiration and one of Napa's finest treasures. Thank you to all Napa deputy sheriffs, and thank you Deputy Jarecki for your exemplary service.

Igor Sill

Napa