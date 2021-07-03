Adventist Health St. Helena: Well-positioned to support the well-being of our Napa community

There are many lessons that can be taken from the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the most important is the focus on community health and well-being. As we turn a corner and come to what is hopefully the end of the pandemic, both the mental and physical effects will be long-lasting.

The reality is each one of us has struggled in the last 16 months to one degree or another. Job loss and economic worries, the stress of remote work and classrooms, worries about the health of our loved ones, and the responsibilities of their care have stretched too many to the breaking point. Our caregivers — nurses, doctors, and health professionals — have been pushed beyond mere physical exhaustion and are struggling with the mental health impacts of responding to COVID-19. These are coupled with the unique challenges in our community with what has become an annual wildfire season impacting the beautiful Napa Valley we call home, challenges that our community faces with resilience.