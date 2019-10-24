It isn’t a failing economy that’s putting residents out on the streets. By almost every economic measure, the Bay Area is out performing the rest of the nation. Together, the region’s nine counties boast a GDP of $748 billion — larger than Switzerland’s or Saudi Arabia’s — and an economy that’s been growing at double the rate of the United States’ at large. For example, Santa Clara County has a job-growth rate that’s twice the national one.
A major reason for the high cost of housing in California can be directly attributed to building regulations. Building costs imposed by restrictive California regulations currently account for an estimated 40% of the cost of all new construction housing.
In the past five years, San Jose has built only one unit of housing for every six jobs it’s created — a recipe for rising rents, rabid competition for available units, and, ultimately, economic evictions like many of the families living in San Jose parking lots have experienced.
At the same time, regulatory costs continue to expand as California leads the way in implementing the “Green New Deal.” For example; mandates requiring electric water heaters and appliances, solar panels and planned requirements for net zero carbon emissions for all new housing by 2030 will result in an estimated $100,000 added costs for every new construction home.
It’s a dynamic happening across California. Despite generating so much wealth California has the highest proportion of residents in poverty when you factor in the cost of living.
San Diego, East Palo Alto, and L.A. have opened safe parking lots in 2019. Mountain View and San Francisco are poised to follow suit, as demand for housing is far outstripping supply, and the resulting astronomical rents are pushing people out of homes and onto the streets.
Parking lots have become a recent alternative for affordable housing to help the homeless. That is how bankrupt and ignorant government has become—instead of admitting its role in the crisis, it pretends to help people by allowing them parking spaces. The expanding parking lot policy demonstrates the lack of government actions to actually solve the problem.
Do you believe government legislation and spending on the homeless and affordable housing is working? If so why is the crisis growing? Your government’s solution involves rising costs and taxes. A solution for voters will be to stop giving money to your government to waste.
Jack Gray, Director
Napa County Taxpayers Association