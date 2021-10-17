Affordable housing: the revitalization of Napa County

According to Census data, the average age of a person who lives in Napa County is 43 years old. Many young families are deciding that Napa is not hospitable due to the high cost of housing. The housing market in California, not just in Napa, is steadily rising due to the pandemic, but in Napa, the problem is compounded by limited space and the fact that limited permits are granted towards new developments.

This problem isn’t new as zoning laws have been limiting the number of new developments that can be built in Napa, which raises the price of everything that is approved. The Association of Bay Area Governments has mandated that Napa County must plan to build 3,843 homes from 2023 to 2031. This mandate is necessary and will help Napa tackle its lack of affordable housing and underemployment problem.

The county is mandated by the ABAG to expand the number of housing units in the area. The county should support the ABAG mandate locally and incentivize young families to move to Napa through subsidies. Building smaller homes such as townhomes, condominiums, and apartments will attract this demographic as they are cheaper to build and more affordable for young families. These living spaces would also help builders maintain low costs in a community with a limited amount of available room to build.

