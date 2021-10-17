Affordable housing: the revitalization of Napa County

According to Census data, the average age of a person who lives in Napa County is 43 years old. Many young families are deciding that Napa is not hospitable due to the high cost of housing. The housing market in California, not just in Napa, is steadily rising due to the pandemic, but in Napa, the problem is compounded by limited space and the fact that limited permits are granted towards new developments.
This problem isn’t new as zoning laws have been limiting the number of new developments that can be built in Napa, which raises the price of everything that is approved. The Association of Bay Area Governments has mandated that Napa County must plan to build 3,843 homes from 2023 to 2031. This mandate is necessary and will help Napa tackle its lack of affordable housing and underemployment problem.
The county is mandated by the ABAG to expand the number of housing units in the area. The county should support the ABAG mandate locally and incentivize young families to move to Napa through subsidies. Building smaller homes such as townhomes, condominiums, and apartments will attract this demographic as they are cheaper to build and more affordable for young families. These living spaces would also help builders maintain low costs in a community with a limited amount of available room to build.
The key to attracting families to Napa County is housing that’s affordable for the buyer and the builder. Building 5,000-plus-square-foot homes on two or three acres of land will continue to attract affluent Bay Area residents who buy property in the county to only come to visit their newly purchased home a few times a year. Napa has its charm of being a popular destination for agricultural tourism, and the fact that a bushel of grapes in Napa can sell for up to five times more than any other county in California doesn’t hurt anyone who happens to own one of the hundreds of wineries in the region. The number of wineries in Napa County has increased by more than 75% since the wine boom of the ‘90s that attracted many millionaires and celebrities to Napa.
The lack of affordable housing affects the whole community as many small businesses and restaurants display now hiring signs all year round.
Workers are hard to find and especially to keep as the wages offered are not worth the hassle of commuting from a neighboring city that pays a similar wage. School enrollment is also declining as even young families who are median income earners cannot afford to live in Napa County. The lack of development which further limits the availability of houses on the market pushes potential new residents to look elsewhere.
As the average age of a home in Napa was built in the mid-‘70s, according to census data. Napa needs to be revitalized with young families to bring youth back into the county. These young families will be raised in Napa and appreciate what the city and county have to offer. A greater sense of community will be achieved as these young families will be immersed in the culture that all Napans and tourist love. Young families setting a stake in Napa will also help businesses as they can hire workers young enough to work at a restaurant, vineyard, or storefront.
The social fabric or DNA of this unique and inclusive community is stretched thin as many of the people who work in Napa do not live in Napa and have no incentive to become active in non-profit boards, advocacy groups, and youth leadership organizations. This means that the people most involved in local government are already established and have deep roots within Napa, and the industries that drive the local economy.
The Napa Valley is a beautiful and unique region; people who are already established and native to the region make up 77.6% of the county’s population. Napans must be open to young families and people who earn median incomes from different parts of California and beyond to set roots in Napa and contribute to the community.
Napa County and the city of Napa must invest in the cities future and attract young families and young professionals through subsidies, such as the county providing loans to young families or help with a down payment on a new home. If young families are not attracted to live in Napa, then all the people who work in the storefronts, restaurants, vineyards, and boutiques will be outsiders with no roots or ties to Napa County.
It’s time to welcome young families who are up and coming because they deserve an opportunity to set a stake in Napa and become a part of an already inclusive and diverse community.
Mark Sebastian Szatmari is working on his master’s of social work at the University of Southern California. He lives in Napa.