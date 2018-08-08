Affordable housing in California? Seems to be a classic example of an oxymoron to me.
The median price for a single family house in California is currently among the highest in the nation at $564,000. At the same time, the median price in the nation is $213,000. The high cost of California housing is largely driven by the excessive regulations and fees associated with building new homes in the state.
These mandated costs have been estimated to be approximately 40 percent of the total costs for constructing a new home. And California will continue to add to these costs by the extension of California's Solution for Global Warming act (SB32) as well as solar power and "net zero" mandates for future housing. Independent analysis shows current San Francisco home buyers need family incomes of $333,270 to keep up with median monthly home payments.
Locally, the 2018 Napa County Grand Jury reports current Realty Trac information showing the average wage earner in Napa would have to spend 85 percent of his wages to afford a median priced ($534,000) home in Napa.
Napa County is exploring an increase in the Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) for hotels or similar temporary accommodations to support affordable housing projects in the county. Just as SB32 has not and cannot solve worldwide global warming, increasing Napa County TOT taxes by 1 percent can not solve the local adorable housing problem. It will increase the costs to tourists desiring to make a short visit to the ambiance of the Napa Valley.
San Francisco, Boston and San Jose are in the same boat as Manhattan, where prices are sky-high, and the market is on fire, while El Paso, San Antonio and Memphis boast an affordability similar to that of Cleveland. San Antonio stands out from the latter group with its thriving business activity, and the health and education sectors driving the economy in the area. The development pipeline is also robust, so San Antonio is definitely worth looking into, because with $200,000, you could buy a sizable 3,249-square-foot home there.
For the same amount, you could purchase a home ranging from 400 to 600 square feet in Los Angeles and San Diego or one as large as 2,000 square feet in Nashville or Orlando. Some might describe moving to L.A. as the American Dream, but you’d need a lot more than $200,000 to buy your dream house there. Orlando can be seen as an alternative to L.A., with its pleasant climate, its nightlife and job opportunities ―the one major difference being that the cost of living is considerably lower.”
We have done this to ourselves. We have a government that loves high taxes, bad regulations and creates policies that are adding tens of thousands to the cost of new housing. Recent examples include: Mandated solar panels for new homes in California will add $10,000 to $20,000 to new home costs.
The coming SB32 net zero mandate will add an estimated $98,000 to the cost of California new homes. Clearly these new mandates will not lead to increased “Affordable Housing.” Does California or Napa County have any actual plans for or interest in actually promoting “Affordable Housing” by cutting regulatory mandates?
Jack Gray, Director
Napa County Taxpayers Association