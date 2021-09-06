Any president, including President Biden, should be given some latitude when dealing with foreign affairs. Because the president has available many sources of information and access to “learned men and women” to help him digest the information, the American public expects that the policy course he chooses will be well thought out and in concert with protecting American lives and property and the lives of relatively defenseless human beings.
This is especially true when we, as a nation, explicitly or implicitly have led people to believe that if they stood with us, we would ensure that no harm would befall them.
While there are arguments against doing so, President Biden is within the proper exercise of his authority in deciding to withdraw most of the American force from Afghanistan. This is the same conclusion arrived at by his predecessor, President Trump.
When and how the U.S. carries out this withdrawal has been a question before American planners for many years, during which every option and contingency should have been explored. To arrive at the point of withdrawal selected by the president and to be surprised by the speed of the collapse of the Afghan administration and armed forces is, in itself, a massive failure of the thought process of the current U.S. administration, the CIA and the DIA. Where were your heads?
Once withdrawal had been decided upon, a date far enough in advance should have been selected that would have allowed for:
1. Ascertaining the number of Afghans who have aided or cooperated with the US and are in danger from retaliation, and therefore should be transported out of their country.
2. Determining the number of air bases that should be retained to safely carry out the withdrawal, to protect the Afghans remaining from atrocities, to continue to gather information on terrorist activities both there and in neighboring countries, and to provide bases from which to re-insert troops should it become necessary to suppress that activity both in Afghanistan, Iraq and Iran.
3. Determining the proper level of personnel that will be necessary to carry out air operations and to provide security for the bases and access corridors.
4. Withdrawal of equipment that will not be needed to maintain operations and security.
5. Orderly withdrawal of all U.S. and coalition personnel that would not be needed to carry out the above tasks.
Instead, despite herculean efforts by U.S. military and State Department personnel to withdraw over 120,000 American and Afghan citizens, the last aircraft departed leaving at least 100,000 individuals deemed eligible for withdrawal behind to face a brutal enemy they worked to defeat (This number is derived from comments made on national television by an individual with prior experience in Afghanistan).
How heroic! This shameful exhibition of the failure of American promises has been observed around the world by allies and foes alike, making it implausible that any nation or people would dare to believe us again when we say, “America stands with you.”
It has also made this country less safe from attacks by terrorists who know that our leadership does not have the intestinal fortitude to carry out its threats of retaliation.
Everyone in the senior command structure of the United States should hang their heads in shame and resign for carrying out this deadly event upon the American and Afghan people, and for greatly destabilizing the entire world, especially since most understood that conducting our withdrawal in such a manner would become a disastrous failure. Instead, they have ducked their heads and remained silent. What cowards!
The president, Joseph Biden, should bear the greatest responsibility since he selected the timetable and insisted that it be carried out. He is unequivocally responsible for the recent deaths of 12 marines and one Navy corpsman killed when a terrorist blew himself up, killing many Afghans as well.
Biden is either incompetent, incapable of discerning policies in the best interests of the United States, our allies and the world, or is suffering from an ever-debilitating dementia. It may be all of these. Whatever the source, he should resign. Failing that, a majority of his cabinet members should vote to invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, making the vice president the acting president.
This is an extremely serious action which has the potential to be destabilizing in itself. It should not be undertaken for any other reason other than the safety of the nation.
There will be some in the Republican party who will see this as an opportunity for their side to gain power, and there will be some in the Democratic party who will refuse to consider it because their side will lose power.
What good is power if it cannot be exercised in a free and independent nation? That is what is at stake.
John Tracy
Napa