Any president, including President Biden, should be given some latitude when dealing with foreign affairs. Because the president has available many sources of information and access to “learned men and women” to help him digest the information, the American public expects that the policy course he chooses will be well thought out and in concert with protecting American lives and property and the lives of relatively defenseless human beings.

This is especially true when we, as a nation, explicitly or implicitly have led people to believe that if they stood with us, we would ensure that no harm would befall them.

While there are arguments against doing so, President Biden is within the proper exercise of his authority in deciding to withdraw most of the American force from Afghanistan. This is the same conclusion arrived at by his predecessor, President Trump.

When and how the U.S. carries out this withdrawal has been a question before American planners for many years, during which every option and contingency should have been explored. To arrive at the point of withdrawal selected by the president and to be surprised by the speed of the collapse of the Afghan administration and armed forces is, in itself, a massive failure of the thought process of the current U.S. administration, the CIA and the DIA. Where were your heads?