Afraid of the virus? More afraid of the president's approach

I should be very afraid.

I’m over 72 years old. I have an “under-lying health risk” called Lymphoma. My body needs help in even supplying enough healthy blood to keep me going with out blood transfusions. In fact I’ve had 14 in the last two months.

But actually I’m more worried about President Trump’s reaction to this health crisis than actually catching the disease and dying from it.

The difference between the president’s and my approach to the crisis is I have a strategy and plan to see me through the dark days ahead.

Because of my blood cancer (I’m a 10-year survivor), I already isolate myself from others because of my low immunity at this time. Being married to a former RN, I have a live-in caregiver who takes loving care of me. I have access to excellent health care because I am a patient in the Kaiser system. I practice specific, life-saving sanitary habits which start with hands and include weekly testing.

I’m going to beat my CLL back into recession because I and my caregivers have a plan, not because I have “Hope.”

We can all “Hope” that President Trump and his “whack-a-mole” methodology of problem solving will save lives, but we shouldn’t bet our lives on it.