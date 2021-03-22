Agriculture workers perform essential work

As National Agriculture Week has now kicked off, the Napa County Farm Bureau is excited to mark this week celebrating Napa County Ag and the men and women who make it world class.

As we continue to deal with the effects of COVID-19 and other challenges facing agriculture at the moment, it is important to recognize the men and women in Napa County who have continued to face the challenge head on and who strive to rebuild our economy and communities in this unprecedented time. It is important for us in Napa County to pause and recognize the positive and significant impact that agriculture has on our communities.

Our local farmers, farmworkers, food processors and other essential employees in the agricultural sector have continued to perform their critical work and have ensured continuity of a critical infrastructure that provides for the well-being of ourselves, our families and our businesses.