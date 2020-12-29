Airbnb violating new state stay at home order

My family and I moved away from Napa in June and had hoped to return to visit family and friends over the holidays, so we booked an Airbnb for a week in late December. When California moved Napa County into a mandatory stay at home order recently, we reached out to our host and to the company to ensure that they would comply with local restrictions and cancel our reservation.

Sadly, we will not be seeing our family this holiday, but we are committed to the health of our beloved Napa community.

However, more concerning is that the host has refused to comply with state law and cancel our reservation and even the company has refused to comply. How can we allow Airbnb to operate in Napa County if they continue to flaunt local laws and regulations?

Samantha Lloyd

Mukilteo, Wash.