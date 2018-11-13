I have known the Housley family for many years and have always enjoyed being their friend. My family are all saddened by their loss.
Since this tragedy, I have been thinking about my wife Jackie and I donating to something in the community in her honor. As I thought more about it, I decided I would like to propose starting an Alaina Housley scholarship fund since she was unable to complete her college dream. I feel she would like to help others achieve their college dreams as she was always there for others.
I would like to start the fund by offering an “Alaina day” at the Uptown Theatre with a huge benefit concert featuring a main-event entertainer with all the ticket profits going to the scholarship fund. I would like to form a committee to get sponsors for the event – wineries, business, etc. – whereas each one would be a sponsor of the event having choice seats at the event and contribute $10,000 each toward the scholarship fund.
My wife Jackie and I would make the first contribution of $10,000 to the fund. The organization would file a 501 c (3) tax exemption. We would be soliciting all businesses, wineries, private citizens and trusts. We would need the help of many in the community to bring this plan to fruition.
Adam and Tamera Housley have agreed to assist in obtaining celebrity performers for this great event.
Please contact me directly if you wish to become a sponsor or give any amount to Alaina’s scholarship fund.
Let's do this.
Secondly, I would like to see the scholarship committee keep the Alaina scholarship going forward with an annual 5K or more race and a big outdoor concert venue thanking those sponsors, wineries and attendants for enrolling in “Alaina’s Race for life.”
George Altamura
Napa