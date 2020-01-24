I am writing to express my support for Mr. Alfredo Pedroza, Supervisor for District 4, Napa County. As a 10-year Commissioner on the Farmworker Housing Commission, which morphed into the broader reaching Napa Housing Commission, I have had a unique viewpoint into supervisorial activity and effectiveness.
We all know and understand that housing is, and has been, of severe concern for more than the past decade. Deeply aware of our concern, specifically as related to our three Farmworker Centers, which had lost a significant funding source, Mr. Pedroza and I traveled to Sacramento to lobby for funds for several years.
I was able to view firsthand his ability and effectiveness negotiating the halls of our State Capitol. Our centers are now on firmer footing due to his work with Sen. Dodd and Assembly member Curry-Aguilar in securing state funding of $200,000 a year. His ability to marshal support of the Latino Caucus of California Counties was pivotal in an effort that took over three years to accomplish.
Additionally, as a small farmer here in the valley, I have been greatly impressed by his consistent reference to making decisions based upon data and the science behind it, rather than the hyperbolic rhetoric that often garners attention.
As a long term member of the Napa Valley Grapegrowers, I have found his focus on sustainability a mandatory credential for anyone aspiring to public office in Napa Valley. He has family roots in working the vineyards, as his father was a farmworker. He understands that sustainability means taking care of our skilled workforce as well as the lands we farm.
In closing, I would remind one that when the difficult discussions around Measure C plagued us all, it was Mr. Pedroza who had the presence of mind, and the city relationships, to form a joint watershed study to establish the necessary data to ensure protection of our water supply, as well as our watershed land.
Alfredo has proven his ability to bring people together in the city, in the county and on the statewide committees upon which he serves. We need more leaders that are willing to listen to all sides, while searching for the points of agreement that can forge consensus.
Steve Moulds
Moulds Family Vineyard
Napa