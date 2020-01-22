In 2017, my wife and I, and seven of our neighbors, joined more than 500 other families in Napa County who lost our homes in the Atlas Fire. As you can imagine, the last two years haven’t been easy. Between the difficulty in finding enough workers, last year’s winter rains, new code upgrades, and so many of us needing building permits, it’s been trying, to say the least.
The one bright spot in all of this has been the continuing support and encouragement we received from Alfredo Pedroza, our district supervisor on the Board of Supervisors. He has continued to reach out to us since the beginning, and has repeatedly done so to stay in touch.
Alfredo began immediately by helping us through the process of obtaining a building permit. When we’ve run into rebuilding problems, Alfredo worked to get us back on track. He met with us, put meetings together, and helped us find solutions to a number of issues. Alfredo committed right from the start to getting our families back home as quickly as possible.
Bob Creamer
Napa