All about power and control

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There is now talk of extending lockdown orders into July and possibly August in Los Angeles. Mayor Garcetti recently reminded his subjects that compliance with new orders will help them take steps forward.

Forward to what, exactly? Total, unquestioning obedience to a so-called public servant elected by free people? What happens in LA is certain to find its way to the Bay Area and eventually to Napa.

Is there anyone out there who still thinks these lockdowns are about public health? Recall they were supposed to be about flattening the curve. The curve has flattened. No one argues that. Hospitals sit empty and are nearing bankruptcy, perhaps the cruelest irony of this debacle.

The goalposts have been moved. Now the narrative is, it is government’s job to prevent people from dying. Ponder how absurd and scary that is for a moment. If that is the case, our benevolent overlords would keep us locked up for eternity. It’s a dangerous world out there!

Make no mistake, this is about power and control. If you don’t think politicians thrive on power and control, I suggest reading some history.