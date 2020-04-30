All for one and one for one

New information is coming out everyday regarding what this virus is and how it is spread and now not only attacking the lungs but other organs of the body, causing strokes etc.

As other pandemics and mass society infections such as polio, small pox, mumps have caused deaths and major medical issues throughout the world have only been stopped by the whole society taking responsibility to not spread the diseases.

We are adults and members of a common community and have to take responsibility for the community as a whole. Over the last 25 years, this responsibility for others has crumbled and these folks are yet another example of the collapse of the United States as a country that follows rules and cares for others.

I have been extremely proud of the way our governor has led us toward a common goal, it has not been fun, but it has been for the common good. That, as we can see, is dependent on our members of our community in following the rules, not infect or expose others to this disease.

I am sorry that our leaders ignored the early signs of this disease as it started to take hold in this country but it is what it is and the only tools we have other than getting sick and dying is to isolate, which is a very crude way of dealing with these things.