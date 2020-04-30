All for one and one for one

Using our president as the supreme example of all for me and the rules only apply to you, it is great news to see we have local citizens following the examples set by the top two (not wearing masks etc).
I am completely disgusted when a local city of Napa business owner has defied a county health ordinance because of hardship ("Napa art gallery owners announce plan to reopen, defying a county closure order," April 29). Where has our sense of country and obligation of helping others gone? Let's all run stop signs and red lights (I guess we are already doing that).
So it does not matter as long as I get what I need.
I have many friends who own businesses who have been closed since mid-March. Look at all of our restaurants who employ tens of thousands of people. If these folks had their act together, they would of been the first to submit for free loans for businesses under 500 employees.
We are only as good as the weakest member of our community and once on person says "stuff it to society" we then have no society. The health of our community is only as good as the whole and it is obvious that these folks do not care.
New information is coming out everyday regarding what this virus is and how it is spread and now not only attacking the lungs but other organs of the body, causing strokes etc.
As other pandemics and mass society infections such as polio, small pox, mumps have caused deaths and major medical issues throughout the world have only been stopped by the whole society taking responsibility to not spread the diseases.
We are adults and members of a common community and have to take responsibility for the community as a whole. Over the last 25 years, this responsibility for others has crumbled and these folks are yet another example of the collapse of the United States as a country that follows rules and cares for others.
I have been extremely proud of the way our governor has led us toward a common goal, it has not been fun, but it has been for the common good. That, as we can see, is dependent on our members of our community in following the rules, not infect or expose others to this disease.
I am sorry that our leaders ignored the early signs of this disease as it started to take hold in this country but it is what it is and the only tools we have other than getting sick and dying is to isolate, which is a very crude way of dealing with these things.
I hope citizens do not patronize this business.
Gary L. Woodruff
Napa
