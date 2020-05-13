All hail to the coronavirus

It would appear that the pandemic virus is on the way to achieving a goal that few Americans thought was possible in the last 3 ½ years.
Where Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Congressman Adam Schiff and Senator Chuck Schumer have spectacularly failed, the coronavirus appears to be succeeding.
On a daily basis, Americans can witness the president demonstrating his full array of prevarications, obfuscations, and bloviations without needing the “Fake News” media to provide translations.
Trump is dealing with an adversary that he cannot slander, bully, misrepresent, or otherwise denigrate as he has done with all others on his enemies list. Attorney General Barr’s oversized thumb on the scale of justice is superfluous as well.
Responsible state governors have taken decisive action in response to the waffling and incompetence of the White House. Assuredly many citizens are tired of the quarantining and social distancing. However, as Governor Whitmer of Michigan said, “better six feet apart than six feet under.”
In his new book "Epidemics and Society: From the Black Death to the Present," Yale history Professor Frank M. Snowden details how disease outbreaks have shaped politics, crushed revolutions, and entrenched racial and economic discrimination:
In a New Yorker magazine interview, he explains that “Epidemics are a category of disease that seem to hold up the mirror to human beings as to who we really are. That is to say, they obviously have everything to do with our relationship to our mortality, to death, to our lives. They also reflect our relationships with the environment — the built environment that we create and the natural environment that responds. They show the moral relationships that we have toward each other as people, and we’re seeing that today."
Is it possible that this horrible disease that has cost the lives of nearly 70,000 Americans and millions of jobs, is bringing the country closer together? United, perhaps, by a common enemy? Is it possible that it represents a form of ersatz “third party” candidate that will decide the election and Trump’s fate?
It has happened before.
Eric Zimny
Napa
