My Grandma died recently, and although she was 99 years old, it was not expected. She found herself in the hospital, and while there learned that she had the start of pneumonia.
Being the strong woman that she was, she decided at that time that she was ready to die and started to go downhill quickly. We knew that her wish was to die at home so we immediately arranged for that.
This is when Collabria Care hospice came into our lives. This was the best thing that could have ever happened to my grandma and our family.
Before my grandma died, I knew what hospice was, but I never knew how incredible their service was or how badly it was needed.
Every single person who assisted us through hospice during this experience was incredibly caring and compassionate. The nurses and the chaplain spent hours at the house when they knew we needed them the most. Every time we called them, which is 24/7, they responded immediately.
My grandma was able to die at home because Collabria Care was there for her. This would not have happened as peacefully as it did without them. Thank you to all the Collabria staff who touched our lives at the time we needed them the most.
Stacie Gregory
Napa