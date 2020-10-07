All the more reason to vote for Prop. 15

As a voter who is undecided about Proposition 15, I read with interest Burt Polson's Oct. 6 column ("Proposition 15 is not the answer"). Mr. Polson writes that he knows of a commercial property in downtown Napa which has a market value of $10 million but, under current law, is taxed as if its value were only $250,000. As Mr. Polson notes, if that property were to be sold now, the new owner would have to pay 3,900 percent more each year in property tax than the current owner does, merely because the current owner has held the property for decades.