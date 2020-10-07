All the more reason to vote for Prop. 15

As a voter who is undecided about Proposition 15, I read with interest Burt Polson's Oct. 6 column ("Proposition 15 is not the answer"). Mr. Polson writes that he knows of a commercial property in downtown Napa which has a market value of $10 million but, under current law, is taxed as if its value were only $250,000. As Mr. Polson notes, if that property were to be sold now, the new owner would have to pay 3,900 percent more each year in property tax than the current owner does, merely because the current owner has held the property for decades.
This remarkable distortion of the commercial real-estate market is the best reason I've read yet to vote in favor of Proposition 15. The current law is terribly unfair to newer owners, and those who wish to be new owners, of commercial property. Moreover, at a time when our local governments need revenue more than ever, I see no good reason for an owner whose commercial property is worth $10 million to be treated, for tax purposes, as if the property were worth 1/40th of that (i.e., $250,000).
Martin Kassman
Napa
