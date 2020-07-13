All this the fault of America?

I want to respond to Steve Villano's July 2 piece, "Jim Crow, the Nazis and racial hatred." In this piece the author blames, in part, America for inspiring Hitler and says we "helped create the monster who ... slaughtered 6 million Jews and lead to the death of 400,000 American soldiers."
I'd like to point out that Hitler drew inspiration from many diverse sources, starting with the 19th century writings of Hegel, Nietzsche and others; the pagan operas of Richard Wagner, and a strange Englishman named Chamberlain (no relation to the Chamberlain of Munich) who held that the Teuton was the only hope for the world and were the master race.
Hitler admired Prussian militarism and drew inspiration from Bismark and Fredrick the Great. He was driven to action by the terms of the Treaty of Versailles and blamed it all on "International Jewry."
Yes, Hitler railed against America and pointed out our racial history but it was more in the context of "who are they to criticize me?" He used our history of racial injustice - which was real - more as justification for his own actions rather than inspiration for them.
It's true the Nazis patterned their practice of sterilization against our own, but it's a huge leap to suggest America was the inspiration for the evils and horrors of the Third Reich.
The rest, as they say, is history. Within hours after coming to power in 1933 he outlawed all other political parties. In a year's time, he outlawed labor unions and stripped Jews of their citizenship. All traces of Jewish contribution to education and culture were erased (even though by then 10 German Jews had received a Nobel Prize in science).
Soon, persecution and ultimately elimination of Jews began. When he turned his eyes to the rest of Europe his plan was simple: invade and annihilate the military, liquidate the intelligentsia, ship the able bodied to slave labor camps, and let the rest of the population slowly starve to death. This was carried out to a greater or lesser extent in Czechoslovakia, Poland, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Holland, France, Greece, Yugoslavia and Russia.
All this the fault of America? No, that's revisionist history at its worst.
Joseph Vitelli
Napa
