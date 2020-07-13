All this the fault of America?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I want to respond to Steve Villano's July 2 piece, "Jim Crow, the Nazis and racial hatred." In this piece the author blames, in part, America for inspiring Hitler and says we "helped create the monster who ... slaughtered 6 million Jews and lead to the death of 400,000 American soldiers."

I'd like to point out that Hitler drew inspiration from many diverse sources, starting with the 19th century writings of Hegel, Nietzsche and others; the pagan operas of Richard Wagner, and a strange Englishman named Chamberlain (no relation to the Chamberlain of Munich) who held that the Teuton was the only hope for the world and were the master race.

Hitler admired Prussian militarism and drew inspiration from Bismark and Fredrick the Great. He was driven to action by the terms of the Treaty of Versailles and blamed it all on "International Jewry."

Yes, Hitler railed against America and pointed out our racial history but it was more in the context of "who are they to criticize me?" He used our history of racial injustice - which was real - more as justification for his own actions rather than inspiration for them.