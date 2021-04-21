All we ask is a seat at the table

I am advocating against the closure and/or proposed “redesign” and “repurposing” of the River School campus. I am a parent of a 7th grader and am saddened to think that future Napa families would be left without this amazing public school of choice.
I understand the financial gains that closing a middle school may provide to the district, which is predicting declining enrollment for the next several years. I understand how important it is to keep cash reserves above the 3% minimum requirement to avoid state interference in district operations. I also understand the value of engaging in an open and transparent process with the community to explore difficult cost savings opportunities.
Unfortunately, the approach that was taken to bring recommended solutions to the NVUSD Board of Trustees — the Middle School Redesign Task Force - was described by several participating members as an inequitable process that lacked transparency, inspired a lack of confidence in the data provided, and was seemingly designed to steer members toward a specific outcome. If Task Force members have concerns about the validity of the process, how can we as a community be confident in the resulting recommendations that will soon be voted on by the NVUSD Board of Trustees?
The Middle School Redesign Task Force was asked to use four guiding principles throughout its decision-making process: Program Excellence, Fiscal Solvency, Responsible Facility Management, and Equity.
River School is an excellent program that offers access to socio-emotional learning and enrichment programs. In addition to core subjects, students are taught the four R’s: responsibility, respect, responsiveness, and resourcefulness. Students are excelling academically while learning how to be productive, responsible citizens.
It’s important to keep small school options and academic choices available in our district. Not all children thrive in a large middle school where it is more difficult to build meaningful connections with their teachers and student community. By eliminating public choice, those with means will enroll their children in private school. Those without means will have children who lose the connectedness and inclusiveness that the River program and its amazing staff provide.
In addition to the recommended closure of Harvest Middle School, the NVUSD Board of Trustees will consider the creation of a new language academy to serve DLI students at the current River School campus. I understand that DLI aligns with core NVUSD values; however, NVUSD data shows that there are not enough middle school students in the program to sustain a dedicated DLI middle school.
To create such a middle school program would require years of capacity-building investment from the district, thereby reducing projected savings. Additional challenges include expanded recruitment of Spanish teachers and increased transportation costs to bus DLI students to the Salvador campus.
River School is the only public middle school in Napa that is filled to capacity. Our 2021-2022 enrollment was capped by the district at 525 students, although, we have the capacity for 540 students. River continues to be in high demand and has a waitlist of interested families. To disband the thriving River program in favor of building a new language academy without evidence of demand is fiscally irresponsible and a poor use of district facilities and resources. This idea has not been properly vetted and a closure vote in support of this recommendation is premature.
There is an unfortunate perception that River School lacks equity and diversity. The lottery enrollment process used for River School is considered the gold standard in equitable admissions. This lottery ensures equal access to a high-quality educational experience for all Napa middle school students. Shifting to demographics, the River School student body identifies as 51% white, 38% Latinx, and 10% other races plus 1% unspecified.
According to the city of Napa 2020 data and demographics, River School closely mirrors the demographics of our broader community, which are stated as 53% white, 41% Hispanic, and 6% other races.
We value a diverse student population and would like to take steps to further increase diversity. Community outreach to new incoming middle school families has been prevented by the district for unknown reasons, but we look forward to resuming this outreach once we’re given the opportunity to do so. It’s important to remember that while demographics are an important part of the conversation, there are many more elements to consider when building a diverse school community.
We want to keep our River program intact and look forward to discussing alternative district solutions that allow it to continue, regardless of location. All we ask is that we have a seat at the table for these important conversations that impact River School and the broader middle school community.
Tiffany Kenny
Napa