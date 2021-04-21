All we ask is a seat at the table

River School is the only public middle school in Napa that is filled to capacity. Our 2021-2022 enrollment was capped by the district at 525 students, although, we have the capacity for 540 students. River continues to be in high demand and has a waitlist of interested families. To disband the thriving River program in favor of building a new language academy without evidence of demand is fiscally irresponsible and a poor use of district facilities and resources. This idea has not been properly vetted and a closure vote in support of this recommendation is premature.

There is an unfortunate perception that River School lacks equity and diversity. The lottery enrollment process used for River School is considered the gold standard in equitable admissions. This lottery ensures equal access to a high-quality educational experience for all Napa middle school students. Shifting to demographics, the River School student body identifies as 51% white, 38% Latinx, and 10% other races plus 1% unspecified.

According to the city of Napa 2020 data and demographics, River School closely mirrors the demographics of our broader community, which are stated as 53% white, 41% Hispanic, and 6% other races.