The headline “AmCan set to get more warehouses” (Aug. 27) left me aghast. Five more warehouse to be exact, on top of the many other warehouses already approved. What in heaven's name are those city councilmembers thinking? Don’t they see the traffic madness we already have to contend with daily?
So the article goes on to say that the corporate center would add 1,100 new daily vehicle trips. Oh, but the development company will pay $600,000 on traffic impact fees. Peanuts, really, considering the cost in stress on the roadways and local motorists.
It’s election time again - I think the Register and community should hold these politicians' feet to the fire by asking some tough questions about plans to alleviate the traffic -- not contribute to more of it.
Nancy Aragon
American Canyon