Allow Planned Parenthood clients to exercise their rights with dignity

Thank you for Carly Graf’s article on the Planned Parenthood Clinic protesters ("40 Days for Life returns to Napa's Planned Parenthood clinic, drawing critics and defenders," March 8). I have been a patient escort during this group’s “40 day vigils” for about 10 years. What the article fails to mention though is that this group of demonstrators abhors all forms of family planning except the “rhythm method” and abstinence. And we know how well those work.

While I support an individual’s right to their religious beliefs and understand that faith often trumps (no pun intended) observable fact, I strongly object to this groups’ use of the First Amendment to shame clients and impede their access to a business that is operating within the law.

And I have seen that firsthand as demonstrators block the sidewalk, say the Rosary, and pray for the misguided souls entering the clinic. At the least, that is disrespectful of another’s right to hold different religious views. And arrogant.