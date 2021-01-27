Amanda Gorman hit a grand slam

National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gordon had the bases loaded when she came up to bat on an international platform … and she knocked it out of the park.

At 22 she is the youngest person to be accorded the honor being invited to recite as an inaugural poet. She is also the first Youth Poet Laureate to recite for an incoming president. And she is only the fifth poet named as a National Youth Poet Laureate, an honor expanded in 2016 from a more urban title. The honor is earned following a rigorous competition, unlike the National Poet Laureate, who is appointed for a year by the Librarian of Congress.

“The National Youth Poet Laureate program was founded in 2016 by the Urban Word NYC organization, a youth program that provides opportunities for learning creative writing, poetry, spoken word, college prep, literature, and hip-hop to support development and engagement among young adults.” –Wikipedia

She is reputed to have been working on her inaugural poem when the insurrectionist coup attempt shattered the calm during the Jan. 6 mandated congressional vote to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election. The coup attempt apparently changed the direction of her poem somewhat, and the result coupled with her fantastically sophisticated delivery garnered headlines across the country.