Amanda Gorman hit a grand slam

National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gordon had the bases loaded when she came up to bat on an international platform … and she knocked it out of the park.
At 22 she is the youngest person to be accorded the honor being invited to recite as an inaugural poet. She is also the first Youth Poet Laureate to recite for an incoming president. And she is only the fifth poet named as a National Youth Poet Laureate, an honor expanded in 2016 from a more urban title. The honor is earned following a rigorous competition, unlike the National Poet Laureate, who is appointed for a year by the Librarian of Congress.
“The National Youth Poet Laureate program was founded in 2016 by the Urban Word NYC organization, a youth program that provides opportunities for learning creative writing, poetry, spoken word, college prep, literature, and hip-hop to support development and engagement among young adults.” –Wikipedia
She is reputed to have been working on her inaugural poem when the insurrectionist coup attempt shattered the calm during the Jan. 6 mandated congressional vote to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election. The coup attempt apparently changed the direction of her poem somewhat, and the result coupled with her fantastically sophisticated delivery garnered headlines across the country.
More than a grand slam, her appearance renewed the circumstance that white right wingers keep trying to smother -- that the youth of America are paying attention and that the are showing the grown up world that their failures have not only been noticed. They have not been forgotten. And not only have they not been forgotten, they are being remembered.
Amanda Gorman is already demonstrating her potential to be a formidable leader and joins the pantheon of such youngsters as Greta Thunberg, International Climate activist (speaking on MSNBC as I write); David and Lauren Hogg, survivors of a school massacre in Parkland, Florida; Talulah and Ruby Finkelstein of Napa County (The Be Kind Movement), to name just a few of the youthful leaders who are plowing through the obfuscation of politicians and their followers who are putting personal gain and division ahead of country and Constitution.
Doubters (with hoped-for open minds) need only review the rebellion video footage and the recorded rhetoric of the former alleged president inciting a mob of 8,000-plus to attack Congress itself to witness the truth of my comments.
What Amanda Gorman and Greta Thunberg and the Finkelstein sisters and all the other young people represent is that elusive quality called Hope for the Future. Not long ago, that sense of hope was in peril. The previous administration seemed to be, for lack of better phraseology, winning the battle against democracy and against ethics of diversity, of personal and national integrity, in favor of authoritarianism and profit, greed, and certain areas of corporation dominance.
Yet, what the last few weeks and the last four years have made very clear, is we who care about the future of our country, of the well-being of future generations, and of the health of the planet, is that ridding the White House of the toxicity that tried to poison a nation, is only the first baby step towards a healthier tomorrow.
Now is not the time to relax. Cheer a bit, yes, but as various leaders on all fronts have said, we must stay the course. We must stay alert; stay active; and stay true to the Constitution.
And a reminder: poets have been part of the political movement towards humanity for centuries. Mark Twain wrote his epic war poem; Wilfred Owen, killed in World War I, wrote of the horrors of war; Tennyson’s "Charge of the Light Brigade;" Ted Hughes’ "Platform One;" Randall Jarrell’s "Death of The Ball Turret Gunner;" so many of which are results wars witnessed or experienced, and perhaps doubly profound for that.
Amanda Gorman has double-downed on the issues of today, and intimated hope for the future, not only for her poem and her poetry, but for being who she is and who she wants us all to be.
She and the other youth of America and of the World are tomorrow -- and we ignore them and what they are saying at our peril.
Thank you.
Richard Bruns
Napa
