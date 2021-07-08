Amazing emergency help

Recently, I had the misfortune of gashing my leg on the corner of a desk drawer. Although the wound wasn’t that serious, it bled so profusely that I couldn’t get it to stop.

I called 911 and they were there in the blink of an eye. They were so nice, so helpful and so skilled in treating the wound, then getting me into the ambulance and to the hospital. I really felt well ”cared for“— in such good hands.

When we arrived at the Queen, I was met by a wonderful nurse, Catie, and Dr. Cardey, who skillfully took care of the wound.

But as if that wasn’t enough, when I got home I found that my sweet neighbor, Mignon, and one of the crew had completely scrubbed the blood off the floor in all three rooms — no small job. The EMT had even found the Bono floor cleaner to make it perfect.

I just feel that the whole team deserves a shout out for doing their jobs so well — way beyond the normal call of duty. Thank you to Gabe , Pat and Matthew from Fire Station 5 and to Derrek and Jessica from AMR. They turned what could have been a bad experience into a pleasant memory. My thanks goes out to all of them

Karen Wendel

Napa