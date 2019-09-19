I am grateful for Michael Honig’s Letter to the Editor ("Local response to climate change," Sept. 11) suggesting that we plant 1 million trees in Napa County to mitigate climate change. The United Nations International Panel on Climate Change had emphasized that forests are the most viable way to capture carbon and draw it out of the atmosphere.
The world is rightfully concerned about the destruction of the Amazon rain forest. Yet Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has made a point that we need to heed—saying in essence, “You in the developed world have already destroyed your forests for agriculture and your economy, so you have no right to prevent us from doing the same.”
In our request to Bolsonaro to protect our shared environment, wouldn’t we be wise to show our sincerity by reforesting our own land that has been deforested for agriculture?
We may have an excellent opportunity to show our sincerity. The Student Climate Strike, on Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park, is an effort to inspire action. The young organizers are those whose lives will be most impacted by climate change. They are taking pledges from us for the actions we intend to make to help the climate.
For those of us who own land that has been deforested, we can make a pledge to reforest our land and prove to them and to Bolsonaro that we are sincere.
Nancy McCoy-Blotzke
