You don’t have to look too hard to see that practically all of Napa County’s current challenges come down to one issue: growth and development. Whether it’s dealing with climate change, water quality and quantity, traffic congestion, land use, affordable housing, infrastructure, protection of watersheds, wildfire mitigation--in the end you are talking about how to manage our collective resources prudently as our county grows.
So how can we do a better job in steering a wise course? Well, we’ve got one great golden opportunity in front of us right now. In the upcoming election for the Board of Supervisors 4th District seat, we have a chance to provide ourselves with a powerful new voice in local government: the energetic, intelligent, disciplined voice of a respected scientist, Dr. Amber Manfree.
Napans have always gravitated toward a diversity of backgrounds among its supervisors—education, law, banking, engineering—so what better way to enhance the mix than by electing a scientist? And not just any scientist, but one who has deep roots here as a 5th generation Napan, one who is whip-smart and who has dedicated years of her life to the application of scientific principles that expand our understanding of human impact on natural resources.
But in voting for her it’s not just Amber’s resumé that we are getting, not just her six-year affiliation with the UC Davis Center for Watershed Sciences, her extensive field research relating to water quality and invasive species, her creation of maps used by a wide array of natural resources management entities, and her research projects on California’s drought response. Beyond those details, what your vote for Amber gives us is the invaluable perspective of a highly-trained problem-solver, an even-handed, open-minded spirit who has made a career out of approaching complex issues with a combination of data, discipline, and heart.
Before you cast your ballot, do Napa County a favor and attend an event when Amber is speaking, or just check out her website, ambermanfreeforsupervisor2020.com. This is a brilliant opportunity to improve our local government, one that we should not miss.
Rebecca Steinschriber
Napa