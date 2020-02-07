I started high school at Justin Siena in the 1980s. When it came time to elect a freshman president, I was eager to hear what the candidates had to say because I did not go through school with these kids.
I still remember one girl who outlined her observations and laid out her platform. Several carefully crafted speeches followed, appealing for our vote. Then this one kid got up and simply said, “Vote for me.” The crowd went wild and he won. Turns out he was the most popular Catholic kid in town.
Fast forward thirty-something years and I’m now back in Napa after experiencing other parts of the world for nearly two decades, with my most recent jaunt being six years in Australia where I worked as a filmmaker covering sustainability projects.
As a Mexican American who walks in different worlds, I’ve always been acutely aware of the polarized lives that coexist in our Valley. When the issue of the St. Helena mobile home park came to light, whereby Kathryn Hall and Hall Vineland Property were forcing long-time residents, mostly Latino, to leave the park that had been their home to make way for a luxurious resort complex the Hall’s were planning, I became interested in local politics.
As a filmmaker I can say that, although my findings thus far exceed this 800 word limit, Napa has enough fodder for a most riveting screenplay.
I like to close gaps, make the seemingly difficult to understand palatable, and generally help people. Politics can be frustrating but I think worthwhile. As an act of service I recently covered the social justice forum on Jan. 15. The issue of campaign contributions came to light. The incumbent, Alfredo Pedroza, said, “I imposed a limit of $5,000 in my campaign.” So how is it he has $223,025 from 19 donors?
I first met Amber Manfree, who is a land use consultant with a PhD from UC Davis, while documenting a Skyline Park town hall. Manfree shared the maps she had made and her knowledge of the land and she explained to everyone why we should proceed with caution. I was impressed. Here was someone with impeccable credentials and a sincere commitment to do what was best.
More recently I spent some time with one of our electeds and asked if they could support Dr. Manfree. This person said, “I like her, she’s smart, and I don’t like everything Alfredo is doing. But he is my friend.” How could this person entrusted to serve the community put “friendship” before the people? In hindsight, I could kick myself for my naivete. Had my freshman experience taught me nothing? This is a club and Amber has not been invited.
The bromance here is running at an all-time high, which makes numerous “endorsements,” being thrown like confetti, practically meaningless. Campaign contributions are falling into a related category, but we must stay focused. We cannot be distracted by the kerfuffle of the vice mayor/mayor race, we must keep our eyes on the Board of Supervisors. For far too long they have counted on us not paying attention.
Dr. Manfree is a California land use expert, but when she spoke before the Board of Supervisors last year to bring to light some of the problems inherent in the proposed Watershed and Tree Protection Ordinance, she was ignored. So she jumped into this race last December with an empty bank account, but with a clear vision for the future of Napa County: a government that serves all the people who live here, rather than the ones with the most money to spend on politicians, and to balance our agricultural heritage with protecting the watershed and mitigating climate change—a Board of Supervisors that works for all of us and our future.
Her insight and understanding of our needs as a county are unparalleled. Amber is honest, a strong leader and knows how to bring people together. Her team is extraordinary to witness in action, so much so that I have jumped aboard, learning more. I am meeting families who lost their homes and never heard from the current supervisor.
Amber fought the fires, staying up on Soda Canyon road to save her family’s homes and those of her neighbors. The firefighters saw that she knew what she was doing and did not force her to evacuate. If you are one of those who are still trying to rebuild, she will be with you to see you finish.
Another inspiring part of this campaign for Amber Manfree has been meeting people who do not have the privilege to say the things I say here, but will definitely be using their vote for Amber as their voice. You can too.
Beth Nelsen
Napa