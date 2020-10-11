America made great?

Consider the current state of our country: The president’s callous disregard for our health by co-opting decisions normally left to experts at CDC, FDA and EPA; political belittling of masks despite 200,000 American deaths; a national debt that exceeds our annual revenue; our highest unemployment in decades; desire to ignore and not teach 200-plus years of our history and policies which have led to massive disparities in health, wealth, income; education and housing opportunities for African Americans; open conflict with mayors and governors, fomenting partisan warfare over racial injustice; Republican’s political haste in filling the Supreme Court seat left vacant by RBG’s passing even before the nation can honor her legacy of equal rights.