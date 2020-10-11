America made great?

After nearly four years of the MAGA presidency, is this the America we want or deserve?
Consider the current state of our country: The president’s callous disregard for our health by co-opting decisions normally left to experts at CDC, FDA and EPA; political belittling of masks despite 200,000 American deaths; a national debt that exceeds our annual revenue; our highest unemployment in decades; desire to ignore and not teach 200-plus years of our history and policies which have led to massive disparities in health, wealth, income; education and housing opportunities for African Americans; open conflict with mayors and governors, fomenting partisan warfare over racial injustice; Republican’s political haste in filling the Supreme Court seat left vacant by RBG’s passing even before the nation can honor her legacy of equal rights.
Considering that barely 40% of Americans support President Trump or his policies, how is it possible that we have strayed this far from our founding principles?
Voting by every citizen is critical this year and for the sake of future generations there is an obvious choice we must make.
Jordan Cohen
Napa
