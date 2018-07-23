A recent article regarding police report statistics at American Canyon High School compared to those at Napa high schools raises questions regarding safety and security at ACHS ("Police statistics at American Canyon High School raise questions," July 20).
I worked for 23 years at Vintage High and was an assistant principal at ACHS for five years when the school first began, and I think my experiences give me a useful perspective. I, too, am puzzled at the disparity, and tend to think it is due to reporting protocols more than anything else.
One explanation I can emphatically rule out is the notion that ACHS is more “crime ridden” and unsafe than its sister schools in Napa. At both Vintage and ACHS, I helped oversee school-wide safety and discipline, and I can assure the community that I never worked at a school that I felt was more safe and more healthy than American Canyon High School.
It’s true, in my opinion, that the School Resource Officer was busier at ACHS than his counterpart at Vintage, but that’s because Chris Roberts and Adam LeCount were always out of their office mingling with the kids, and even actively coaching their sports teams, as Chris did. They were busy helping kids with their problems, which sometimes involved missing cellphones and computers, or cyber-bullying. But our kids and campus felt safe with those adults around.
I loved my time at ACHS, of which the community should feel justifiably proud. But what sets ACHS apart in my mind is not its astonishingly beautiful campus or its cutting-edge instructional model. It’s the memory of all those lunch times I spent patrolling the campus observing the kids, seeing how much they liked each other and enjoyed each other. It’s the memory of all those tables filled with black, white, brown, and yellow kids laughing together and kidding around. I remember thinking, over and over again, “This is how America is supposed to work.”
I hope they get to the bottom of this statistical anomaly. But school safety is one explanation they can cross off the list right away.
Brad Shurmantine
Napa