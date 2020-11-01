American Canyon is not part of the Napa Valley

I have just read the article about American Canyon's concern of becoming a gas station stop for the Napa Valley. That statement is an indication that American Canyon's recognizes that is not a part of the Napa Valley.

I am a fourth generation of Napa, was born and raised here. I have never considered anything south of the Highway 29 split and the wine maker statue a part of Napa. American Canyon did not even exist when I was growing up.

As far as I'm concerned it is a part of the expansion of Vallejo and has all of Vallejo's issues and concerns. It should change the name to North Vallejo to be more accurate about its location.

Thank you for listening and I would appreciate all comments both pro and con.

Gregg Moore

Napa