American Canyon is the little city that could

I read a recent letter and took offense — about someone stating we don’t belong in the Napa Valley ("American Canyon is not part of the Napa Valley," Nov. 2).

When I arrived in American Canyon, almost 20 years ago, I heard the stories from the Michelogic family the Newell family, Lorraine Lavoie and Fran Lemos, among others. Putting the pieces together I learned that American Canyon was never supposed to be anything but Napa’s dumping ground. The auto wreckers, the trash dump, and the fight to not let them be a city.

But they did and did better than anyone thought. Some in Napa still feel that they shouldn’t be.

But time has shown, American Canyon became the little city that could. It became Napa County’s 2nd biggest city, and the more they got the more Napa pushed back. It’s a wonderful community that is in Napa Valley.

American Canyon stored in its warehouses off Green Island Road, some of the wine that wasn’t ruined in the fires of Napa. It has a large bottler for a lot of the upvalley wineries, and with the new Watson Ranch development will take its place as destination Napa Valley with such a beautifully designed center.