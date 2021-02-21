American Canyon will look like rest of Bay Area

American Canyon failed in its ability to solve the traffic issues 50 years ago and I am sorry to say they/we are stuck with all of the non or small development decisions that have been made through the years. Call a spade a spade, 291 homes will equal something like 450 in relation to the impact in resources, water, traffic, sewage etc.

Finally, we have to look at the economic engine that drives all of Napa Valley which includes all of the cities and towns. It is the appeal of how the Valley looks as you drive into it. There are hills in American Canyon that start to define what the Valley is, which is even more defined once you hit the airport area. To box in American Canyon and just make it look like the rest of the Bay Area with houses all over the place, even going onto their hills, it will look like all of its southern neighbors. It is extremely difficult to stop trends and turn the supertanker away from the rocks.