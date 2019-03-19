What’s happening in the 50 states of the United States of America? What’s going on in small towns in America? What’s the latest information between the East Coast and the West Coast? North, South, East, West—what’s the news?
Via the Internet by way of online newspapers, Americans can reach out and read about each other.
Snow or sun? Quiet or chaos? Births or funerals? Weddings or divorces? Politicians, pastors, or police—what’s the story? Saints and sinners—what’s the scoop? From youngsters to oldsters—what are the headlines?
Peruse an online newspaper and find out what Americans are doing in beach cities, in rural farmland regions, and in metropolitan places.
Alabama. Alaska. Arizona. Arkansas. What’s up?
California. Colorado. Connecticut. What’s ground-breaking?
Idaho. Illinois. Indiana. Iowa. How are you?
Kansas. Kentucky. What’s shaking?
Maine. Maryland. Massachusetts. Michigan. Minnesota. Mississippi. Missouri. Montana. Any hubbub?
Ohio. Oklahoma. Oregon. What’s the hullabaloo?
Nebraska. Nevada. New Hampshire. New Jersey. New Mexico. New York. North Carolina. North Dakota. How’s it going?
Washington. West Virginia. Wisconsin. Wyoming. What are you up to?
South Carolina. South Dakota. What’s the latest?
Tennessee. Texas. What’s the deal?
Vermont. Virginia. How’s life?
Delaware. Florida. Georgia. Hawaii. Louisiana. Pennsylvania. Rhode Island. Utah. Word?
The United States of American is a fascinating nation. “O beautiful for spacious skies, for amber waves of grain. For purple mountain majesties, above the fruited plain. America, America, God shed His grace on thee. And crown thy good with brotherhood, from sea to shining sea.” (Lyrics to America the Beautiful.) From sea to sea, you can read American stories in online newspapers.
Newspapers contain snapshots of the day—national news and local news. People, information. Human interest accounts. Every person is a story and has a story; narratives composed of happenings and memories in seconds, minutes, hours, weeks, months, years. Moments that blend in and moments that stand out. What happens between birth and death is my unique story and yours as well. Humans are living calendars.
Events are captured in newspapers—individual time capsules of words. Newspapers are records of humanity’s triumphs and tragedies; successes and failures; tales of the best of times and tales of the worst of times. History is remembered in newspapers.
Connect with your American neighbors via online newspapers. And put National Newspaper Week on your calendar for October 6, 2019. Freedom of the press in the United States is protected by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.
“He who is without a newspaper is cut off from his species,” declared P. T. Barnum.
Melissa Martin
Wheelersburg, Ohio