American Rescue Plan offers Napa County many opportunities

The Community Leaders Coalition (CLC) would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank the Napa County Board of Supervisors for their leadership in developing a comprehensive allocation strategy for the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act funds to be received by the county of Napa for COVID-19 recovery.

Individual board members and county staff have been open and actively engaged with service providers and community members to help identify community needs and determine the most impactful use of these funds.

The American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law on March 12, was designed to facilitate recovery from the devastating economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. It delivers immediate and direct relief to families and workers impacted by the COVID-19 and provides opportunities for longer-term investments in building a more resilient future.

The county of Napa’s allocation is nearly $26.7 million in federal aid. A once-in-a-generation opportunity, the ARP is one of the most progressive pieces of legislation in history, which can help build bridges to an equitable recovery.

For counties like Napa, this law provides an unprecedented chance by local government to improve lives and solve systemic community challenges. The undeniable and urgent community needs include: providing immediate financial assistance to people struggling to put food on the table, pay rent and find care for their child(ren) so they can go back to work.

Through ARP, our county has the opportunity to build a more resilient and sustainable future by investing in just some of the following long-term strategies:

1) re-imagining the childcare sector to profoundly impact the demand for quality childcare by maximizing current slots, adding new slots and creatively retaining the teachers to support a vibrant workforce economy;

2) tackling the workforce housing challenge and stabilizing the rental market for tenants and landlords by leveraging state recovery funds;

3) supporting the emergency food system by investing in systems to more effectively coordinate current work;

4) providing additional mental health services for students, families and the elderly as we work through the pandemic;

5) supporting health and education through the expansion of broadband infrastructure.

At the July 20 meeting, the board directed staff to move forward on the allocation of ARP funds in three buckets: $9 million for public health for COVID-19 response, $9 million for community and equity investment and $8.75 million for infrastructure investment.

In the first year, they agreed to work with multi-sector representatives to develop proposals for review by the board in the community/equity allocation for childcare, funding for unmet needs through the MSA grant process and the County’s Proximity Housing program. Staff will also work with Napa Sanitation and additional representatives to consider infrastructure and recycled water strategies.

The Board of Supervisors also stated their continued commitment to work with the community on an open and effective process with regard to how the ARP funds will be spent..

From our collective experience supporting the community in recovering from multiple disasters over the last few years, it takes between three and four years for a family to stabilize and recover. We cannot yet predict all of the unmet needs that we will see in the year(s) to come as a result of the pandemic layered onto existing inequities and fire recovery.

The Community Leaders Coalition stands ready to continue in partnership with the board and county staff to engage with the community in determining the most impactful way to support Napa County’s recovery with ARP funds. Along these lines, we recommend that the county develop the timeline and strategies to engage the broader community on recovery needs and priorities.

Again, we extend a thanks to the Board of Supervisors and county staff for their ongoing efforts to partner with community-based organizations, businesses and residents to build a more resilient community through a strong COVID-19 recovery.

Michele Grupe

Steering Committee Member

Community Leaders Coalition

