American Rescue Plan offers Napa County many opportunities

The Community Leaders Coalition (CLC) would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank the Napa County Board of Supervisors for their leadership in developing a comprehensive allocation strategy for the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act funds to be received by the county of Napa for COVID-19 recovery.

Individual board members and county staff have been open and actively engaged with service providers and community members to help identify community needs and determine the most impactful use of these funds.

The American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law on March 12, was designed to facilitate recovery from the devastating economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. It delivers immediate and direct relief to families and workers impacted by the COVID-19 and provides opportunities for longer-term investments in building a more resilient future.

The county of Napa’s allocation is nearly $26.7 million in federal aid. A once-in-a-generation opportunity, the ARP is one of the most progressive pieces of legislation in history, which can help build bridges to an equitable recovery.