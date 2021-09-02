Americans support Social Security

I am writing in response to Mr. Forstadt’s letter in opposition to my support of Social Security ("Social insecurity," Sept. 1).

His letter pushing for the privatization of Social Security is at best misleading and clearly out of sync with the vast majority of the American people. In fact, polling shows that 77 percent of Americans want to preserve Social Security and are willing to increase what they pay into the program to do so.

People do not want to privatize Social Security, nor do I. The Pew Research Center found that 74 percent of Americans don’t want to see Social Security decreased in any way. In fact, a poll last year found that 96 percent of people in our nation, regardless of political affiliation, think that Social Security is either the most or one of the most important government programs.

Clearly, the data and the people are on our side. I will continue to do all I can to strengthen social security and ensure retirement security for hardworking Americans.

Rep. Mike Thompson