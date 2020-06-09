America's trial period is over

With this new era of decision makers, and members of the press working from home, disgruntled Americans will likely resort to getting their words across directly, maybe by pinpoint legal, targeting of chosen individuals, to effect change. New laws and protocols will be used regarding home-versus-home/office activities.

There will likely be drone flash mobs aimed at offices, and home offices of the folks in charge, and the press as well.

Okay, so movers and shakers get to work at home, in comfortable environs. But they are still at their workplace, and we are sure that new laws and protocols will be enacted regarding just that.

We are all the photojournalists. We are all the press. Swarm, swarm, legally, swarm. I can foresee airborne legal, targeted rallies in the near term.

The powers that be, the press, national and local, will possibly face a future of intense, legal swarms of lobbying for decency, rights and actions in ways that they would have never imagined.

Necessity is the mother of invention, and equal human rights under the law is definitely, definitely, necessary.