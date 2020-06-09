My African-American fingerprints can be found on eight different decades in this great American life. Coast to coast, north to south.
I have discovered one interesting constant about my black brethren. That is, that many, many of them view most white men as deathly afraid of them, and that most white women are a freak show waiting for a pole.
Somehow, I believe that inherently, many, many whites believe that, and this has for a long time led to adverse actions and reactions, consciously, and subconsciously.
America's trial period is over; we are now fully subscribed. Subscribed to a package of anxiety and uncertainty far greater the coronavirus. Mother Nature will guide us through COVID-19, but it will take a damn sight more than that to quell the rage that will likely be visited upon America this go round, regarding the murder by blue of Mr. George Floyd.
The murder by blue of the late Mr. Floyd has revealed a toxic combination of the thin blue line, qualified immunity, and self-righteous police benevolent associations. Black folk have had to defer relief for too, too long, relief from dirty actions from dirty cops.
America, you had your chance. You silently allowed violence to be done in your name, with no repercussions for the perpetrators. Those days are soon to be over.
With this new era of decision makers, and members of the press working from home, disgruntled Americans will likely resort to getting their words across directly, maybe by pinpoint legal, targeting of chosen individuals, to effect change. New laws and protocols will be used regarding home-versus-home/office activities.
There will likely be drone flash mobs aimed at offices, and home offices of the folks in charge, and the press as well.
Okay, so movers and shakers get to work at home, in comfortable environs. But they are still at their workplace, and we are sure that new laws and protocols will be enacted regarding just that.
We are all the photojournalists. We are all the press. Swarm, swarm, legally, swarm. I can foresee airborne legal, targeted rallies in the near term.
The powers that be, the press, national and local, will possibly face a future of intense, legal swarms of lobbying for decency, rights and actions in ways that they would have never imagined.
Necessity is the mother of invention, and equal human rights under the law is definitely, definitely, necessary.
Black Lives Matter organizers told the Los Angeles Times they wanted to bring the demonstrations to "places of white affluence so that the pain and outrage that we feel can be put right in their faces." ‘Nuff said.
Jarvis William Peay
Napa
