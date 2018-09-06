I am supporting Amy Martenson for reelection as Napa Valley College trustee because my wish is to promote dedicated people to run the college.
I did not know Amy before she was elected college trustee in 2014, but I certainly got to know her afterwards. Attending college trustee meetings over the past four years, I saw Amy work within the system to focus the cooperation of teachers, staff, trustees and administration toward common goals.
And, in doing so, she has worked hard with great ideas always guiding meetings and the college administration toward transparency and responsiveness to balance the needs of the college and the public. She is a friend of taxpayers and she has an abiding goal to guide the college toward excellence as an educational institution making our community proud.
Amy is a leader and has been dedicated and steadfast in her goals to make the college the best education institution it can be. As I watched, I saw it was largely due to her hard work and dedication that the college budget is now balanced and has a healthy financial reserve; the nursing program has survived its crisis and the reaccreditation process has been successful.
Largely due to her foresight, the college did not attempt another tax election in 2018 because of the dismal voter polling.
Amy’s leadership role at the college is not done and she is laser focused on guiding Napa Valley College toward building upon its potential to excel in its educational goals as a valued asset in this community.
Leon Brauning
Napa